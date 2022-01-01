Go
Toast

Singer Hill Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

623 7th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soup de Jour$7.00
Latte
Cafe au lait
Drip Coffee To Go
Lox and Bagel$14.00
lox, schmear, capers, red onion and dill
SHC Famous Asian Slaw$2.50
White Chocolate Mocha
Americano
Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.75
Singer Hill Bagel Sandwich$9.50
scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage on a toasted bagel
See full menu

Location

623 7th Street

Oregon City OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

No reviews yet

All food cooked fresh to order. It may take a little longer, but your worth it!

The Hive Social

No reviews yet

Scratch made, seed-to-plate brunch.
Elevated farm-style brunch and casual lunch items, handcrafted sodas, espresso, and craft cocktails.
Takeout menu features individual and family meals as well as group options for meetings and gatherings.

Lil' Cooperstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lil' Cooperstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston