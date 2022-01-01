Go
Consumer picView gallery

Single Tree BBQ

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7977 Richpine Rd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

7977 Richpine Rd., Murfreesboro TN 37128

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock N Roll Sushi
orange star4.4 • 193
3053 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
orange starNo Reviews
2314 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's
orange star4.0 • 14
2222 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM
orange starNo Reviews
2306 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
UGADI INDIAN GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
2306 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B1 Murfreesobro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murfreesboro

The Boulevard Bar & Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,382
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Jamba
orange star4.8 • 934
3053 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Parthenon Grille
orange star4.0 • 505
1962 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Hank's Honky Tonk
orange star4.6 • 437
2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Sauce
orange star4.5 • 416
2858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
View restaurantnext
The Alley on Main
orange star4.5 • 392
223 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Single Tree BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston