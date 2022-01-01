Go
Sin Kee

Sin Kee is Chef Chan’s 21st century spin on his homeland’s cuisine. Fresh and innovative but firmly grounded in the hawker center classics like Hainanese chicken rice and Teochew braised duck. Sin Kee seeks to create that same happy place Chef Chan experienced as a boy in Singapore for everyone right here in New York City.

TAIWANESE BRAISED PORK BELLY RICE PLATTER$10.50
Lu rou fan—tender minced braised pork belly—served over jasmine rice with plenty of Chef Chan’s lip smacking braised sauce. With sides of braised egg and sautéed preserved mustard greens.
HALF HAINANESE CHICKEN$17.00
When it comes to his homeland’s national dish, Chef Chan does not play around. One taste and you will see why his slow-poached velvety skinned bird is the best outside the +65. Comes with our fiery chili sauce and cilantro ginger sauce. Good for 2-3 people. Rice not included.
HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE$2.50
Chicken broth rice.
BRAISED EGG$1.00
Spiced, dark soy braised egg.
HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE PLATTER$12.00
Served with our chicken oil and broth fragrant rice with sides of marinated chicken gizzards and spicy achar pickles.
SINGAPORE CHAI TOW KUEH$8.00
Homemade radish cake stir fried with eggs and pork lard for extra shiokness. You pick lah, sweet thick soy or spicy sambal chili.
BOBO CHACHA$4.50
The classic Singapore pandan flavored dessert, sweet potato and taro in coconut milk with enriched palm sugar. Served hot or cold.
TEOCHEW BRAISED DUCK RICE PLATTER$12.00
Served with braised tofu, braised egg and our very unique Teochew taro rice.
SINGAPORE OYSTER OMELET$12.00
Plump baby oysters cradled in golden fried eggs and batter. Homemade belachan chili sauce completes this Singapore hawker classic. This one must try hor.
SINGAPORE SATAY 6 STICKS$9.50
These grilled meat skewers are eaten throughout Southeast Asia, but some say Singapore’s are the best! Choice of chicken, pork or combo. Served with Chef Chan’s homemade savory satay sauce. Bobeizao!
136-17 39th Avenue

Flushing NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
