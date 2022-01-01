Sin Kee
Sin Kee is Chef Chan’s 21st century spin on his homeland’s cuisine. Fresh and innovative but firmly grounded in the hawker center classics like Hainanese chicken rice and Teochew braised duck. Sin Kee seeks to create that same happy place Chef Chan experienced as a boy in Singapore for everyone right here in New York City.
136-17 39th Avenue
Popular Items
Location
136-17 39th Avenue
Flushing NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Spot Dessert Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Pho Metro
Come in and enjoy!
1007-mewflushing
Come in and enjoy!