Go
Toast

Sinners Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

20 Inlet Dr

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

20 Inlet Dr

Point Pleasant Beach NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Off Shore Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waypoint 622

No reviews yet

Waypoint 622 serves a variety of fresh, New American cuisine. Come relax by the water and enjoy a stunning view of the Manasquan River and Hoffman’s Marina with delectable fare prepared by the award-winning chefs of Waypoint 622.
Our outdoor custom 40-seat bar overlooks the Manasquan River and Hoffman’s Marina. Once finished with your meal or cocktail, take a stroll down one of our marina docks and watch some of the biggest fish on the coast get weighed in at one of the oldest marina scales in the country.
Waypoint 622 proudly serves gluten-free selections along with all-natural hormone- and antibiotic-free poultry, as well as wild-caught seafood.

Prime 13

No reviews yet

Serving NJ’s Best Steak & Seafood in Point Pleasant in Ocean County, New Jersey. Beginning with certified Angus and USDA Prime beef and a wood-burning grill and smoker, Prime 13’s Executive Chef Mark Yakabofski forges hearty, foodie-friendly American comfort cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

Bam Bam Burger Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston