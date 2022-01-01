Go
Sins Gastrobar

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

9835 ne 2nd ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (242 reviews)

Popular Items

Ceasar Salad$14.00
Our Choice Of Croquettes$8.00
Pork Belly Bites$13.00
Hallucination Shrimps$18.00
Truffled Parmesan Fries$11.00
Gluttony Burger$22.00
Empanadas$10.00
Grilled Salmon$28.00
You So Cheesy Dough$13.00
Coconut 3 Leches$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

9835 ne 2nd ave

Miami Shores FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
