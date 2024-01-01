Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Sioux City
/
Sioux City
/
Chicken Salad
Sioux City restaurants that serve chicken salad
Little Chicago Deli
413 nebraska street, Sioux City
No reviews yet
#29 Chicken Salad Croissant
$8.49
Croissant
More about Little Chicago Deli
Brightside Cafe and Deli
525 4th St, Sioux City, Sioux City
No reviews yet
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
$11.69
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheese.
More about Brightside Cafe and Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux City
Tacos
Chicken Wraps
Reuben
Croissants
More near Sioux City to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(274 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
Avg 4.8
(29 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Elkhorn
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
No reviews yet
La Vista
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
Avg 4.8
(29 restaurants)
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(274 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(93 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1205 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston