Sioux Falls restaurants you'll love

Must-try Sioux Falls restaurants

Winetime On Main image

 

Winetime On Main

330 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Celeste Crianza 2015 OS Bin#435-437$21.00
Ripe black fruit, blueberries, roasted coffee and dried plum.
Lamole di Lamole DOCG 2013 Bin# 405-407$22.00
Wild berry fruit preserve & a nuance of spices.
O'Shaughnessy Napa Valley 2013 OS Bin# 225-227$79.00
A host of sweet red cherry, plum, blueberry, rose petal and mocha notes
Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chislic$10.49
A Midwest classic…lightly fried, garlic-seasoned sirloin served with French fries and cocktail sauce GF
Kaladi’s Stir Fry$13.99
A medley of stir fry vegetables and our homemade teriyaki sauce tossed together and served over basmati rice.
Cilantro Lime Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cream cheese & cilantro lime ranch
Daily Clean Food and Drink image

 

Daily Clean Food and Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ambrosia Bowl$10.50
Cucumbers, black olives, artichokes, tomatoes, red peppers, and our popular house made turmeric hummus.
* Suggested sauce: Daily Vinaigrette *
* Sauce ingredients: garlic, parsley, maple syrup, black pepper, roasted red peppers, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, water. *
Bison Burger$14.50
A lean and clean burger, made with grass fed, local bison, seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of baked sweet potato fries. Option to add a soup or one of our daily special side salads.
Strawberry Blonde$11.50
Our Daily acai blend topped with strawberry, banana, and blueberry hemp granola.
Camille's image

 

Camille's

4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Supreme Pizza$8.95
Marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, roasted roma tomato, green peppers, onions and black olives
Just A Cheese Pizza$7.75
Marinara, mozzarella cheese & Italian herbs
Zorba The Greek Pizza$8.95
Basil pesto, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper & herb seasoning
Chef Ellen image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow Popsicle$2.00
Sub Zero Desserts - Blue Raspberry, Lemon, and Cherry flavored Rainbow Popsicle
Sunday Pot Roast$10.50
Seasoned Beef Slow Cooked with Onions, Carrots and Potatoes
GF, DF
Unicorn Bomb$5.00
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image

 

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.

775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Trail Boss$15.00
1\\2 lb. Beef and brisket patty topped with a hunk of hand cut potato, sauteed diced onions, carrots and celery, and then smothered with cheddar and jack cheese. All piled high on a kaiser bun and served with a dunk of cookies chuckwagon gravy. Cowboy caviar (baked beans) and a handful of trail nuggets (garlic cheese curds) finish off your dusty trail experience.
Chicken Wings (6)$12.00
6 plump, juicy wings tossed in your choice of sauce and baked by the fire. Served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce.
12" Big Woody$15.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe image

 

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadilla Wrap$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Tex Mex Club Wrap$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe image

 

Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe

104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Munchy Grill House

323 N WEST AVE, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

Thalia Bar

7000 S. Lyncrest Place, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Gilibertos No 1

708 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Let It Fly

5001 S WESTERN AVE, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Agua Fresh #3 - Bubble Tea

101 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
