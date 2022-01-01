Sioux Falls restaurants you'll love
Winetime On Main
330 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls
|Celeste Crianza 2015 OS Bin#435-437
|$21.00
Ripe black fruit, blueberries, roasted coffee and dried plum.
|Lamole di Lamole DOCG 2013 Bin# 405-407
|$22.00
Wild berry fruit preserve & a nuance of spices.
|O'Shaughnessy Napa Valley 2013 OS Bin# 225-227
|$79.00
A host of sweet red cherry, plum, blueberry, rose petal and mocha notes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Chislic
|$10.49
A Midwest classic…lightly fried, garlic-seasoned sirloin served with French fries and cocktail sauce GF
|Kaladi’s Stir Fry
|$13.99
A medley of stir fry vegetables and our homemade teriyaki sauce tossed together and served over basmati rice.
|Cilantro Lime Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cream cheese & cilantro lime ranch
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Ambrosia Bowl
|$10.50
Cucumbers, black olives, artichokes, tomatoes, red peppers, and our popular house made turmeric hummus.
* Suggested sauce: Daily Vinaigrette *
* Sauce ingredients: garlic, parsley, maple syrup, black pepper, roasted red peppers, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, water. *
|Bison Burger
|$14.50
A lean and clean burger, made with grass fed, local bison, seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of baked sweet potato fries. Option to add a soup or one of our daily special side salads.
|Strawberry Blonde
|$11.50
Our Daily acai blend topped with strawberry, banana, and blueberry hemp granola.
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Cafe Supreme Pizza
|$8.95
Marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, roasted roma tomato, green peppers, onions and black olives
|Just A Cheese Pizza
|$7.75
Marinara, mozzarella cheese & Italian herbs
|Zorba The Greek Pizza
|$8.95
Basil pesto, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper & herb seasoning
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Rainbow Popsicle
|$2.00
Sub Zero Desserts - Blue Raspberry, Lemon, and Cherry flavored Rainbow Popsicle
|Sunday Pot Roast
|$10.50
Seasoned Beef Slow Cooked with Onions, Carrots and Potatoes
GF, DF
|Unicorn Bomb
|$5.00
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|The Trail Boss
|$15.00
1\\2 lb. Beef and brisket patty topped with a hunk of hand cut potato, sauteed diced onions, carrots and celery, and then smothered with cheddar and jack cheese. All piled high on a kaiser bun and served with a dunk of cookies chuckwagon gravy. Cowboy caviar (baked beans) and a handful of trail nuggets (garlic cheese curds) finish off your dusty trail experience.
|Chicken Wings (6)
|$12.00
6 plump, juicy wings tossed in your choice of sauce and baked by the fire. Served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce.
|12" Big Woody
|$15.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Quesadilla Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Tex Mex Club Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Munchy Grill House
323 N WEST AVE, Sioux Falls
Thalia Bar
7000 S. Lyncrest Place, Sioux Falls
Gilibertos No 1
708 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
Let It Fly
5001 S WESTERN AVE, Sioux Falls
Agua Fresh #3 - Bubble Tea
101 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls