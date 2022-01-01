Sioux Falls pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Sioux Falls
More about Camille's
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Popular items
|Cafe Supreme Pizza
|$8.95
Marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, roasted roma tomato, green peppers, onions and black olives
|Just A Cheese Pizza
|$7.75
Marinara, mozzarella cheese & Italian herbs
|Zorba The Greek Pizza
|$8.95
Basil pesto, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper & herb seasoning
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$8.00
(6) fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping
|The Trail Boss
|$15.00
1\\2 lb. Beef and brisket patty topped with a hunk of hand cut potato, sauteed diced onions, carrots and celery, and then smothered with cheddar and jack cheese. All piled high on a kaiser bun and served with a dunk of cookies chuckwagon gravy. Cowboy caviar (baked beans) and a handful of trail nuggets (garlic cheese curds) finish off your dusty trail experience.
|Chicken Strips (3) with Fries App
|$8.00
3 Chicken strips served with a side of fries and choice of dipping sauce
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Tex Mex Club Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.