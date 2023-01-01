Baked mac and cheese in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve baked mac and cheese
More about Chef Ellen
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese - Thaw and Bake
|$9.00
*Thaw and Bake item* Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Homemade Mac & Cheese, Topped with more Cheese
|Lobster Mac and Cheese - Double - Thaw and Bake
|$20.00
*Thaw and Bake item* Homemade Mac N' Cheese with Lobster Topped with Fresh Green Onions
|BBQ Beef Mac and Cheese - Family - Thaw and Bake
|$32.00
*Thaw and Bake item* Shredded BBQ Beef with classic homemade Mac and Cheese.
More about Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee
Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee
104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls
|Jalapeno Popper Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake
|$0.00
Ingredients: jalapenos, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, butter, parsley, bacon, elbow macaroni
|Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese - Ready to Bake
|$0.00
Ingredients: whole milk, butter, flour, salt, pepper, mustard powder, smoked gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, macaroni, breadcrumbs, parsley