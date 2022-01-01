Blt wraps in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve blt wraps
More about Daily Clean Food and Drink
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Avocado Turkey BLT Wrap
|$8.95
BLT, but kick it up a notch! Our famous avocado spread, crispy bacon, romaine, smoked turkey breast, and tomato on a spinach and herb tortilla.
Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.
More about Camille's
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|BLT Ranch Wrap
|$9.55
Bacon....lots a bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a jalapeno cheddar tortilla