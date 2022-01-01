Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt wraps in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve blt wraps

Item pic

 

Daily Clean Food and Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Turkey BLT Wrap$8.95
BLT, but kick it up a notch! Our famous avocado spread, crispy bacon, romaine, smoked turkey breast, and tomato on a spinach and herb tortilla.
Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.
More about Daily Clean Food and Drink
BLT Ranch Wrap image

 

Camille's

4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BLT Ranch Wrap$9.55
Bacon....lots a bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a jalapeno cheddar tortilla
More about Camille's
Item pic

 

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Ranch Wrap$9.55
Bacon....lots a bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a jalapeno cheddar tortilla
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Paninis

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Tuna Salad

Caesar Salad

Pies

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cake

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston