Brisket in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve brisket
More about The WP - at the Washington Pavilion
The WP - at the Washington Pavilion
301 South Main, Sioux Falls
|Sweet 'n' Spicy Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Ciabatta Bread, Sweet 'n' Spicy Brisket, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffeehouse & Cafe
Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffeehouse & Cafe
104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls
|Beef Brisket Penne - Ready to Bake
|$18.95
Ingredients: mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, heavy cream, Montreal steak seasoning, brisket, parmesan cheese, penne pasta, sharp cheddar cheese
|Beef Brisket Penne - Ready to Thaw
|$18.95
Ingredients: mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, heavy cream, Montreal steak seasoning, brisket, parmesan cheese, penne pasta, sharp cheddar cheese