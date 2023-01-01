Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve brisket

Banner pic

 

The WP - at the Washington Pavilion

301 South Main, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet 'n' Spicy Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Ciabatta Bread, Sweet 'n' Spicy Brisket, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about The WP - at the Washington Pavilion
Item pic

 

Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffeehouse & Cafe

104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Brisket Penne - Ready to Bake$18.95
Ingredients: mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, heavy cream, Montreal steak seasoning, brisket, parmesan cheese, penne pasta, sharp cheddar cheese
Beef Brisket Penne - Ready to Thaw$18.95
Ingredients: mushrooms, onions, tomato sauce, heavy cream, Montreal steak seasoning, brisket, parmesan cheese, penne pasta, sharp cheddar cheese
More about Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffeehouse & Cafe

