Chicken caesar salad in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Chickpea Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, toasted chickpeas, parmesan, scallions, with a side of our homemade, dairy free caesar dressing on top of romaine.
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken Breast and croutons.