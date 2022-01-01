Chicken caesar wraps in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Camille's
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.99
Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, parmesan, romaine, tomatoes, creamy caesar dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Quesadilla Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Tex Mex Club Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.