Chicken enchiladas in Sioux Falls

Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Double Portion
|$20.00
Shredded Chicken and Enchilada Sauce over a Bed of Rice Topped with Cheese and Black Olives and a side of Sour Cream
GF
|Keto - Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Double
|$20.00
Mixed Shredded Chicken With Red Enchilada Sauce and Cauliflower Rice and Cheese, Topped with Black Olives and a Side of Sour Cream
GF, Keto
|Keto - Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Frozen
|$9.45
Mixed Shredded Chicken With Red Enchilada Sauce and Cauliflower Rice and Cheese, Topped with Black Olives
GF, Keto
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|8" Chicken Enchilada THIN
|$11.00
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
|8" Chicken Enchilada
|$11.00
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
|12" Chicken Enchilada
|$16.00
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream