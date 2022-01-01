Chicken enchiladas in Sioux Falls

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Double Portion image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Double Portion$20.00
Shredded Chicken and Enchilada Sauce over a Bed of Rice Topped with Cheese and Black Olives and a side of Sour Cream
GF
Keto - Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Double$20.00
Mixed Shredded Chicken With Red Enchilada Sauce and Cauliflower Rice and Cheese, Topped with Black Olives and a Side of Sour Cream
GF, Keto
Keto - Chicken Enchilada Bowl - Frozen$9.45
Mixed Shredded Chicken With Red Enchilada Sauce and Cauliflower Rice and Cheese, Topped with Black Olives
GF, Keto
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image

 

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.

775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8" Chicken Enchilada THIN$11.00
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
8" Chicken Enchilada$11.00
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
12" Chicken Enchilada$16.00
Fried corn tortillas, Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Green Chilies, Black olives, drizzled with Sour Cream
