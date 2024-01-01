Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Camille's image

 

Camille's

4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.49
More about Camille's
Item pic

 

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.49
White tortilla, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers & onion, black beans, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, jalapeno ranch dressing, baked for a crunchy flaky texture.
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

