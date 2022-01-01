Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken pasta

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Copa Cabana Chicken Pasta$15.00
Andouille sausage, red pepper & red onion sautéed in our Cajun cream sauce tossed with linguini noodles and topped with a grilled chicken breast and fresh pico served with garlic bread
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crack Chicken Pasta - Family$38.00
Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta - Family - Frozen$37.80
*This meal will be frozen* Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Fresh Basil in a Dairy Free Coconut Sauce tossed with sautéed Chicken Breast and Fettuccine Noodles
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta$11.00
Chicken Breast, Fresh Basil, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes in a dairy free Coconut Milk Sauce, tossed with Pasta
More about Chef Ellen

