Chicken pasta in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Copa Cabana Chicken Pasta
|$15.00
Andouille sausage, red pepper & red onion sautéed in our Cajun cream sauce tossed with linguini noodles and topped with a grilled chicken breast and fresh pico served with garlic bread
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Crack Chicken Pasta - Family
|$38.00
Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Even More Bacon
|Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta - Family - Frozen
|$37.80
*This meal will be frozen* Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Fresh Basil in a Dairy Free Coconut Sauce tossed with sautéed Chicken Breast and Fettuccine Noodles
|Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta
|$11.00
Chicken Breast, Fresh Basil, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes in a dairy free Coconut Milk Sauce, tossed with Pasta