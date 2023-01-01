Chicken pot pies in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Chicken and Biscuit Pot Pie - Double - Thaw and Bake
|$17.00
*Thaw and Bake item* Hearty blend of mixed Vegetables, diced Chicken Breast, and Potatoes in a rich Gravy with Biscuit Topping.
|Chicken and Biscuit Pot Pie
|$9.00
Hearty blend of mixed Vegetables, diced Chicken Breast, and Potatoes in a rich Gravy with Biscuit Topping.
|Chicken and Biscuit Pot Pie - Thaw and Bake
|$8.50
*Thaw and Bake item* Hearty blend of mixed Vegetables, diced Chicken Breast, and Potatoes in a rich Gravy with Biscuit Topping.
Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee
104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Pot Pie - Ready to Thaw
|$15.95
Ingredients: butter, onions, celery, carrots, chicken base, flour, thyme, salt, pepper, chicken broth, peas, corn, chicken thighs, heavy cream, potatoes
|Chicken Pot Pie - Ready to Bake
|$15.95
Ingredients: butter, onions, celery, carrots, chicken base, flour, thyme, salt, pepper, chicken broth, peas, corn, chicken thighs, heavy cream, potatoes