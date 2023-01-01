Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rice soup in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken rice soup

Daily Clean Food and Drink image

 

Daily Clean Food & Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Wild Rice Soup$0.00
Onion, garlic, shredded carrots, celery, olive oil, thyme, veggie broth, wild rice, chicken, salt & pepper.
More about Daily Clean Food & Drink
Chef Ellen image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Wild Rice Soup - Double$15.50
This Soup Contains Mushrooms, Onions, Celery, Carrots, Wild Rice with Seasoned Shredded Chicken
GF,DF
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Thaw and Bake$7.50
*Thaw and Heat item* Chicken with Wild Rice, Mushrooms, and more. GF, DF
More about Chef Ellen
Item pic

 

Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee

104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Ready to Thaw$11.95
Ingredients: butter, onion, celery carrots, flour, long grain wild rice blend, heavy cream, chicken, chicken base, pepper, salt, thyme
More about Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee

