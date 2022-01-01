Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grape-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
House made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread and served with your choice of side.
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Item pic

 

Daily Clean Food and Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Moroccan Chicken Salad Wrap$8.95
A Daily staple in wrap form! Our popular chicken salad made up of our dairy free mayo, dijon mustard, lime juice, curry powder, salt, lime zest, chopped cilantro, diced celery, dried cranberries, green onions, honey, romaine and cashews on a green spinach and herb tortilla.
Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.
More about Daily Clean Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Camille's

4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.00
Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sprouts, and mayo
Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.25
Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and mayo
More about Camille's
249f4701-d557-47de-93a3-2213327670a8 image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto - Buffalo Chicken Salad Wraps$11.50
Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Carrot and Celery Lettuce Wraps with Bleu Cheese
More about Chef Ellen
Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.25
Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and mayo
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.00
Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sprouts, and mayo
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Chicken Salad

Chili

Turkey Clubs

Salad Wrap

Tuna Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Ham Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston