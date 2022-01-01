Chicken salad sandwiches in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Grape-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
House made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread and served with your choice of side.
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Moroccan Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.95
A Daily staple in wrap form! Our popular chicken salad made up of our dairy free mayo, dijon mustard, lime juice, curry powder, salt, lime zest, chopped cilantro, diced celery, dried cranberries, green onions, honey, romaine and cashews on a green spinach and herb tortilla.
Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.00
Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sprouts, and mayo
|Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and mayo
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Keto - Buffalo Chicken Salad Wraps
|$11.50
Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Carrot and Celery Lettuce Wraps with Bleu Cheese
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Cafe Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and mayo
|Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.00
Freshly made dilled chicken salad, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sprouts, and mayo