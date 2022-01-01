Chicken soup in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken soup
Daily Clean Food & Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Thai Lemongrass Chicken Soup
|$0.00
Veggie broth, chicken, crushed red pepper, minced ginger, coconut oil, minced garlic, basil, salt, lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms, red peppers, shredded carrots, and sriracha.
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Double - Thaw and Bake
|$15.00
*Thaw and Bake item* Chicken with Wild Rice, Mushrooms, and more. GF, DF
|Chicken and Wild Rice Soup - Double
|$15.50
This Soup Contains Mushrooms, Onions, Celery, Carrots, Wild Rice with Seasoned Shredded Chicken
GF,DF