Chicken tenders in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$8.00
(6) fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping
|The Trail Boss
|$15.00
1\\2 lb. Beef and brisket patty topped with a hunk of hand cut potato, sauteed diced onions, carrots and celery, and then smothered with cheddar and jack cheese. All piled high on a kaiser bun and served with a dunk of cookies chuckwagon gravy. Cowboy caviar (baked beans) and a handful of trail nuggets (garlic cheese curds) finish off your dusty trail experience.
|Chicken Strips (3) with Fries App
|$8.00
3 Chicken strips served with a side of fries and choice of dipping sauce
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Quesadilla Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Tex Mex Club Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.