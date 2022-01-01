Chicken wraps in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Burger$9.49
Served with onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle
Cilantro Lime Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cream cheese & cilantro lime ranch
Kaladi’s Stir Fry$13.99
A medley of stir fry vegetables and our homemade teriyaki sauce tossed together and served over basmati rice.
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

 

Camille's

4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, parmesan, romaine, tomatoes, creamy caesar dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Chicken California Wrap$8.99
Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, provolone, romaine, tomatoes, black olives, carrots, honey-mustard dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
More about Camille's
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe image

 

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Wrap$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
Tex Mex Club Wrap$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Club Sandwiches

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston