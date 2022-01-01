Chicken wraps in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Kaladi's Bistro
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Classic Burger
|$9.49
Served with onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle
|Cilantro Lime Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cream cheese & cilantro lime ranch
|Kaladi’s Stir Fry
|$13.99
A medley of stir fry vegetables and our homemade teriyaki sauce tossed together and served over basmati rice.
More about Camille's
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.99
Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, parmesan, romaine, tomatoes, creamy caesar dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Chicken California Wrap
|$8.99
Herb-garlic tortilla, grilled chicken breast, provolone, romaine, tomatoes, black olives, carrots, honey-mustard dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Quesadilla Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Tex Mex Club Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.