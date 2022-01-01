Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chips and salsa

41b62a9b-403b-4d4b-8a7c-96f0a9ddf1bd image

 

Camille's

4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$1.80
Tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa
More about Camille's
Item pic

 

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$1.80
Tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Enchiladas

Paninis

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Pasta

Chef Salad

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston