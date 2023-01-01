Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Daily Clean Food and Drink image

 

Daily Clean Food & Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookies (Heart Of The City Bakery)$2.50
More about Daily Clean Food & Drink
Chef Ellen image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough$6.00
More about Chef Ellen

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Chicken Caesar Salad

Noodle Soup

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Chicken Parmesan

French Toast

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston