Cobb salad in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve cobb salad

Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens with bacon, hardboiled egg, red onion, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles, topped with a chicken breast - served with choice of dressing
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Item pic

 

Daily Clean Food & Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Cobb Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bacon, chicken, and dressing (olive oil, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard, salt & pepper, garlic) topped with hard boiled egg and avocado slices.
More about Daily Clean Food & Drink

