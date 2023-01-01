Cobb salad in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve cobb salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens with bacon, hardboiled egg, red onion, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles, topped with a chicken breast - served with choice of dressing
Daily Clean Food & Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Crispy Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bacon, chicken, and dressing (olive oil, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard, salt & pepper, garlic) topped with hard boiled egg and avocado slices.