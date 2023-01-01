Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve coconut soup

Daily Clean Food and Drink image

 

Daily Clean Food & Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chickpea Tomato Coconut Curry Soup$0.00
Olive oil, onions, garlic, salt, curry, red pepper, coconut milk, veggie broth, lime juice, tomatoes, and chickpeas topped with lime, onion, cilantro micros and cashews.
Pumpkin Coconut Curry Soup$0.00
Coconut oil, onions, minced garlic, minced ginger, curry, pumpkin puree, veggie broth, coconut milk, salt & pepper. Topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.
More about Daily Clean Food & Drink
Chef Ellen image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan - Coconut Carrot Ginger Soup - Thaw and Bake$7.50
*Thaw and Heat item*A great cold soup for a hot day with Coconut Milk, Carrot, and fresh Ginger. GF, DF, Vegan
Vegan-Coconut Carrot Ginger Soup - Double$15.00
A great cold soup for a hot day with Coconut Milk, Carrot, and fresh Ginger. GF, DF, Vegan
More about Chef Ellen

