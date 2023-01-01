Coconut soup in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve coconut soup
Daily Clean Food & Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Chickpea Tomato Coconut Curry Soup
|$0.00
Olive oil, onions, garlic, salt, curry, red pepper, coconut milk, veggie broth, lime juice, tomatoes, and chickpeas topped with lime, onion, cilantro micros and cashews.
|Pumpkin Coconut Curry Soup
|$0.00
Coconut oil, onions, minced garlic, minced ginger, curry, pumpkin puree, veggie broth, coconut milk, salt & pepper. Topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Vegan - Coconut Carrot Ginger Soup - Thaw and Bake
|$7.50
*Thaw and Heat item*A great cold soup for a hot day with Coconut Milk, Carrot, and fresh Ginger. GF, DF, Vegan
|Vegan-Coconut Carrot Ginger Soup - Double
|$15.00
A great cold soup for a hot day with Coconut Milk, Carrot, and fresh Ginger. GF, DF, Vegan