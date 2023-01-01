Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goulash in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve goulash

Chef Ellen image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goulash - Thaw and Bake$7.00
*Thaw and Bake item* Simple Yet Satisfying- Beef, Diced Tomatoes and a little Corn with Italian Seasoning. Dairy Free
More about Chef Ellen
Banner pic

 

Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee

104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goulash - Ready to Thaw$15.95
Ingredients: beef, onion, garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, salt, Italian seasoning, paprika, elbow macaroni
Goulash - Ready to Heat$15.95
Ingredients: beef, onion, garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, salt, Italian seasoning, paprika, elbow macaroni
More about Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Chicken Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Pretzels

Pepperoni Pizza

Tiramisu

Tacos

Shepherds Pies

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2142 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston