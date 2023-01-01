Lasagna in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve lasagna
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Traditional Lasagna
|$9.00
Italian sausage, onion, crushed tomatoes, dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, garlic powder, salt, pepper, cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg, lasagna noodles,
shredded mozzarella cheese
|Vegetable Lasagna - Double
|$20.00
Vetgetable Lasagna
|Traditional Lasagna - Double
|$20.00
Italian sausage, onion, crushed tomatoes, dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, garlic powder, salt, pepper, cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg, lasagna noodles,
shredded mozzarella cheese
Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee
104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls
|Dangerously Good Lasagna - Ready to Thaw
|$23.95
Ingredients: Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, lasagna sheets, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, egg, salt
|Dangerously Good Lasagna - Ready to Bake
|$23.95
Ingredients: Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, lasagna sheets, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, egg, salt
|Chicken Lasagna - Ready to Bake
|$15.95
Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, ricotta, egg, cream cheese