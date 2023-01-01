Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve lasagna

Chef Ellen image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

Traditional Lasagna$9.00
Italian sausage, onion, crushed tomatoes, dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, garlic powder, salt, pepper, cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg, lasagna noodles,
shredded mozzarella cheese
Vegetable Lasagna - Double$20.00
Vetgetable Lasagna
Traditional Lasagna - Double$20.00
Italian sausage, onion, crushed tomatoes, dried oregano, dried basil, dried thyme, garlic powder, salt, pepper, cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg, lasagna noodles,
shredded mozzarella cheese
Item pic

 

Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee

104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls

Dangerously Good Lasagna - Ready to Thaw$23.95
Ingredients: Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, lasagna sheets, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, egg, salt
Dangerously Good Lasagna - Ready to Bake$23.95
Ingredients: Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, green pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, crushed tomato, tomato sauce, lasagna sheets, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, egg, salt
Chicken Lasagna - Ready to Bake$15.95
Ingredients: heavy cream, fresh basil, red onion, garlic, chicken base, white pepper, salt, nutmeg, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, ricotta, egg, cream cheese
