Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2

775 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.00
(6) fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2
Item pic

 

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.

775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mozzarella Sticks (3)$7.00
(3) mozzarella sticks served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.00
(6) fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Tuna Salad

Quesadillas

Tacos

Club Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Chef Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston