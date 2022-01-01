Mozzarella sticks in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2
775 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$8.00
(6) fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|Kids Mozzarella Sticks (3)
|$7.00
(3) mozzarella sticks served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
