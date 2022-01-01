Nachos in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve nachos
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2
775 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls
|Wood Fired Italian Nachos
|$12.00
Homemade wonton chips smothered with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, drizzled with pizza sauce and baked by the fire!!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh tortilla chips with grilled chicken, melted Monterey, cheddar and white cheddar cheese, fresh pico & lettuce – served with salsa and sour cream
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|Thai Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
Homemade wanton chips drizzled with Asian Sweet Chili sauce, topped with a hint of mozzarella, grilled chicken, green peppers, carrots, celery, fresh cut jalapeños, baked by the fire and topped with triple-colored cabbage
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Homemade wonton chips drizzled with Ranch, smothered with grilled chicken tossed in franks hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles and baked by the fire
