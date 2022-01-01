Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve nachos

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2

775 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wood Fired Italian Nachos$12.00
Homemade wonton chips smothered with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, drizzled with pizza sauce and baked by the fire!!
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2
Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nachos$12.00
Fresh tortilla chips with grilled chicken, melted Monterey, cheddar and white cheddar cheese, fresh pico & lettuce – served with salsa and sour cream
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image

 

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.

775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chicken Nachos$13.00
Homemade wanton chips drizzled with Asian Sweet Chili sauce, topped with a hint of mozzarella, grilled chicken, green peppers, carrots, celery, fresh cut jalapeños, baked by the fire and topped with triple-colored cabbage
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$12.00
Homemade wonton chips drizzled with Ranch, smothered with grilled chicken tossed in franks hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles and baked by the fire
Wood Fired Italian Nachos$12.00
Homemade wonton chips smothered with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, drizzled with pizza sauce and baked by the fire!!
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.

