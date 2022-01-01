Paninis in Sioux Falls
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Create Your Own Panini
|$10.50
Create your own panini! Served on a focaccia bread, pick 1 meat, 1 cheese, 2 veggies, and your desired dressing/sauce.
|Napa Valley Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Focaccia bread, grilled chicken breast, provolone, sun-dried tomato pesto, mushrooms, red onions, and balsamic glaze
|Turkey Habanero Panini
|$10.50
Focaccia bread, turkey breast, cheddar, roasted red peppers, red onions, and mango-habanero dressing
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Veganini Panini
|$10.50
Focaccia bread, grilled eggplant, Feta, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomato pesto, red onions, pesto-mayo, and balsamic glaze
