Penne in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve penne
More about Chef Ellen
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Chicken and Broccoli Parmesan Penne - Family
|$37.00
Chicken Breast, Whole Wheat Penne, Broccoli, Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil, Garlic, and Black Pepper
|Chicken and Broccoli Parmesan Penne - Thaw and Bake
|$9.00
*Thaw and Bake item* Seared Chicken Breast tossed with Broccoli, Parmesan, and Penne Pasta. Low Sodium
|Chicken and Broccoli Parmesan Penne
|$9.50
Chicken, Broccoli, and Penne pasta tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil, and Garlic. Low Sodium
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Penne Alfredo
|$17.00
Char-Broiled Marinated Chicken Breast on top of tender Penne pasta with creamy Alfredo Sauce. Chicken topped with Bruschetta and shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with 2 Wood Fired Breadsticks.