Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Broccoli Parmesan Penne - Family$37.00
Chicken Breast, Whole Wheat Penne, Broccoli, Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil, Garlic, and Black Pepper
Chicken and Broccoli Parmesan Penne - Thaw and Bake$9.00
*Thaw and Bake item* Seared Chicken Breast tossed with Broccoli, Parmesan, and Penne Pasta. Low Sodium
Chicken and Broccoli Parmesan Penne$9.50
Chicken, Broccoli, and Penne pasta tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil, and Garlic. Low Sodium
More about Chef Ellen
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image

 

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Penne Alfredo$17.00
Char-Broiled Marinated Chicken Breast on top of tender Penne pasta with creamy Alfredo Sauce. Chicken topped with Bruschetta and shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with 2 Wood Fired Breadsticks.
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Honey Chicken

Reuben

Muffins

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mac And Cheese

Coconut Curry

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston