Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto - Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers - Double - Frozen$15.30
*This item will be frozen* Green Peppers Stuffed with Onions, Mushrooms, and Sirloin Steak Strips and Topped with Cheese. GF, Keto
More about Chef Ellen
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. image

 

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. - Cascade 775 N Phillips Ave

775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Philly cheesesteak$18.00
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Grilled Steak, Onions, Green Peppers
8" Philly Cheesesteak Flat$10.00
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions
12" Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Green Peppers, Onions
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc. - Cascade 775 N Phillips Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Enchiladas

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Nachos

Lemon Tarts

Cappuccino

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1649 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston