Pies in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve pies
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Thai Pie
|$15.00
peanut sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, pineapple, carrot, peanuts
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Keto - Shepherd's Pie - Double - Frozen
|$18.00
*This Meal Will Be Frozen*
Ground Beef, Mixed Vegetables in a Flavorful Sauce with CauliMash and Topped with Cheese
GF
|Vegan Shepherd's Pie - Frozen
|$8.55
*This Meal Will Be Frozen.*
A vegan version of a classic comfort favorite with vegetables and mushrooms in a tomato-wine sauce topped with mashed potatoes and vegan cheddar! GF, DF, Low Sodium
|Keto - Shepherd's Pie
|$11.00
Ground Beef, Mixed Vegetables in a Flavorful Sauce with CauliMash and Topped with Cheese
GF