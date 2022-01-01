Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Daily Clean Food and Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Pie$15.00
peanut sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, pineapple, carrot, peanuts
More about Daily Clean Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto - Shepherd's Pie - Double - Frozen$18.00
*This Meal Will Be Frozen*
Ground Beef, Mixed Vegetables in a Flavorful Sauce with CauliMash and Topped with Cheese
GF
Vegan Shepherd's Pie - Frozen$8.55
*This Meal Will Be Frozen.*
A vegan version of a classic comfort favorite with vegetables and mushrooms in a tomato-wine sauce topped with mashed potatoes and vegan cheddar! GF, DF, Low Sodium
Keto - Shepherd's Pie$11.00
Ground Beef, Mixed Vegetables in a Flavorful Sauce with CauliMash and Topped with Cheese
GF
More about Chef Ellen
Item pic

 

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pie$4.99
Blueberries, strawberries, banana and yogurt
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

