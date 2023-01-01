Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Item pic

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Apple Vegetable Medley - Thaw and Bake$9.50
*Thaw and Bake Item* Dijon Garlic Pork Tenderloin roast with a mix of Fingerling Potatoes, Carrots, Apple and Red Onion.
GF, DF, Low Sodium
Mustard Pork Tenderloin with Apple Vegetable Medley$10.50
Mustard Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with a Blend of Apples, Carrots, Onions and Baby Potatoes
GF, DF
Pork Tenderloin with Pear Sauce and Fall Vegetable Medley$11.50
Pork Tenderloin cooked and served in Pear Sauce with a side of Roast Butternut Squash, Apple and Onion with fall spices. GF, DF, Paleo
More about Chef Ellen
Item pic

 

Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee

104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kentucky Derby Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Potatoes - Ready to Thaw$19.95
Ready to Thaw
More about Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Baked Mac And Cheese

Cake

Cobb Salad

Reuben

Nachos

Honey Mustard Chicken

Club Sandwiches

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2142 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston