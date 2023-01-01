Rice soup in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve rice soup
Daily Clean Food & Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|$0.00
Onion, garlic, shredded carrots, celery, olive oil, thyme, veggie broth, wild rice, chicken, salt & pepper.
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Chicken and Wild Rice Soup - Double
|$15.50
This Soup Contains Mushrooms, Onions, Celery, Carrots, Wild Rice with Seasoned Shredded Chicken
GF,DF
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Thaw and Bake
|$7.50
*Thaw and Heat item* Chicken with Wild Rice, Mushrooms, and more. GF, DF
Dinner Birdie To Go - Located inside Josiah's Coffee
104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Ready to Thaw
|$11.95
Ingredients: butter, onion, celery carrots, flour, long grain wild rice blend, heavy cream, chicken, chicken base, pepper, salt, thyme