Salad wrap in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Daily Clean Food and Drink
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Moroccan Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.95
A Daily staple in wrap form! Our popular chicken salad made up of our dairy free mayo, dijon mustard, lime juice, curry powder, salt, lime zest, chopped cilantro, diced celery, dried cranberries, green onions, honey, romaine and cashews on a green spinach and herb tortilla.
Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.