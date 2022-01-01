Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve salmon

Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Open Face Salmon Sandwich$20.00
Toasted rye bread topped with cranberry mayo, crisp lettuce, and a lightly seasoned 8 oz salmon filet, served with your choice of side
Salmon Cado Salad$16.00
Fresh spinach topped with grilled salmon, avocado, mandarin oranges, red onion & candied almonds
Simply Succulent Salmon$23.00
An 8 oz Sockeye Salmon filet lightly seasoned and grilled, topped with our house made sweet cucumber relish, and served with your choice of 2 sides
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Chef Ellen image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Garlic Salmon and Broccoli Bowl$13.00
Chili Garlic Salmon served with Broccoli and Brown Rice. GF, DF
Maple Salmon with Broccoli and Rice - Frozen$11.25
*This Meal Will Be Frozen.*
Salmon Glazed with Organic Maple Syrup, Steamed Broccoli and Brown Rice. GF, DF, Low Sodium
More about Chef Ellen

