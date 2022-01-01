Salmon in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve salmon
More about Kaladi's Bistro
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Open Face Salmon Sandwich
|$20.00
Toasted rye bread topped with cranberry mayo, crisp lettuce, and a lightly seasoned 8 oz salmon filet, served with your choice of side
|Salmon Cado Salad
|$16.00
Fresh spinach topped with grilled salmon, avocado, mandarin oranges, red onion & candied almonds
|Simply Succulent Salmon
|$23.00
An 8 oz Sockeye Salmon filet lightly seasoned and grilled, topped with our house made sweet cucumber relish, and served with your choice of 2 sides
More about Chef Ellen
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Chili Garlic Salmon and Broccoli Bowl
|$13.00
Chili Garlic Salmon served with Broccoli and Brown Rice. GF, DF
|Maple Salmon with Broccoli and Rice - Frozen
|$11.25
*This Meal Will Be Frozen.*
Salmon Glazed with Organic Maple Syrup, Steamed Broccoli and Brown Rice. GF, DF, Low Sodium