Spaghetti in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve spaghetti
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Fiesta Cheeseburger Spaghetti
|$11.50
Spaghetti gets kicked up a notch with Ground Beef, Cheese, and Tomatoes with Green Chiles!
|Spaghetti Pie - Family - Thaw and Bake
|$33.00
*Thaw and Serve Item*
Layers of Spaghetti Noodles, Cheese, and Sausage Tomato Cream Sauce baked to golden brown.
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$9.50
Homemade Meatballs in Red Sauce topped with Cheese