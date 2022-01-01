Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve tacos

Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cilantro Lime Chicken Tacos$14.00
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, fresh pico & cilantro lime ranch and your choice of side
Mahi-mahi Tacos$18.00
Two flour tortillas filled with mahi-mahi, lettuce, sweet cucumber relish & served with lemon mayo and your choice of side
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Bowl - Double - Frozen$20.70
*This Meal Will Be Frozen*
Taco Seasoned Shrimp, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Cheese, Cilantro and Lime
GF
More about Chef Ellen
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.

775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8" Taco Flat$11.00
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
8" Taco THIN$11.00
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
8" Taco$10.00
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.

