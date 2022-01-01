Tacos in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve tacos
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Cilantro Lime Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, fresh pico & cilantro lime ranch and your choice of side
|Mahi-mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Two flour tortillas filled with mahi-mahi, lettuce, sweet cucumber relish & served with lemon mayo and your choice of side
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
|Shrimp Taco Bowl - Double - Frozen
|$20.70
*This Meal Will Be Frozen*
Taco Seasoned Shrimp, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Cheese, Cilantro and Lime
GF
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
|8" Taco Flat
|$11.00
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
|8" Taco THIN
|$11.00
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle
|8" Taco
|$10.00
Taco Sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, green chilies, hamburger, stadium Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, crushed doritos, sour cream drizzle, taco sauce drizzle