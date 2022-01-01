Thai salad in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve thai salad
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Chicken, red cabbage, red bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, vegenaise, maple syrup, rice vinegar, lime juice, agave, salt, and red pepper flakes. Served over a bed of mixed greens and topped with lime wedge and peanuts.
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Bangkok Thai Salad
|$8.99
Romaine, carrots, grilled chicken breast, crunchy noodles, water chestnuts, sunflower seeds, and Sesame Oriental dressing