Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Sioux Falls
/
Sioux Falls
/
Tiramisu
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve tiramisu
Chef Ellen
2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls
No reviews yet
Slice - Tiramisu Cheesecake
$5.00
More about Chef Ellen
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
775 N Philips Ave, Sioux Falls
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, Inc.
Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Walnut Salad
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
Chef Salad
Carrot Cake
More near Sioux Falls to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Elkhorn
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
La Vista
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
No reviews yet
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(156 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1630 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(642 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston