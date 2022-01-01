Tuna sandwiches in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Camille's
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Half Apple Walnut Tuna Sandwich
|$5.00
Freshly made apple-walnut tuna, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sprouts, and mayo
|Apple-Walnut Tuna Sandwich
|$8.25
Freshly made apple-walnut tuna, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and mayo
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Half Apple Walnut Tuna Sandwich
|$5.00
Freshly made apple-walnut tuna, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, sprouts, and mayo
|Apple-Walnut Tuna Sandwich
|$8.25
Freshly made apple-walnut tuna, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and mayo
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$9.50
Our freshly made Apple Walnut Tuna salad, cheddar cheese, mayo, red onion, tomatoes and leaf lettuce toasted on a ciabatta bun