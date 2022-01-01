Turkey wraps in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$15.00
A soft flour tortilla smeared with mustard and mayo, filled with turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, and lettuce - served with your choice of side.
Daily Clean Food & Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|Avocado Turkey BLT Wrap
|$8.95
BLT, but kick it up a notch! Our famous avocado spread, crispy bacon, romaine, smoked turkey breast, and tomato on a spinach and herb tortilla.
Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.