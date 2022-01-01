Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Wrap$15.00
A soft flour tortilla smeared with mustard and mayo, filled with turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, and lettuce - served with your choice of side.
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Item pic

 

Daily Clean Food & Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Turkey BLT Wrap$8.95
BLT, but kick it up a notch! Our famous avocado spread, crispy bacon, romaine, smoked turkey breast, and tomato on a spinach and herb tortilla.
Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.
More about Daily Clean Food & Drink

