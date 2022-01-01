Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve waffles

Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Belgian Waffles$9.00
Simple is sometimes best! Served with maple syrup.
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich$15.00
Waffle-battered chicken breast with our sriracha maple sauce & pickles served on a bun – a house favorite and a must try!
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Our Belgian waffle heads south and is topped with homemade chicken strips and served with maple syrup.
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Daily Clean Food and Drink image

 

Daily Clean Food and Drink

6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Waffle Stack$16.00
Gluten free chia waffles with layers of fresh spinach and avocado, topped with vegan garlic & herb cream cheese, sriracha maple, chive, and dill.
More about Daily Clean Food and Drink

