Walnut salad in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls restaurants
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve walnut salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Walnut Salad$13.00
mixed greens with crunchy walnuts, sweet dried cranberries & mandarin oranges, topped with a grilled chicken breast - served with a berry vinaigrette
Grape-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
House made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread and served with your choice of side.
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Camille's

4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Walnut Tuna Salad$8.99
Freshly made apple walnut tuna salad, Romaine, pepperjack, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds
More about Camille's
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Walnut Tuna Salad$8.99
Freshly made apple walnut tuna salad, Romaine, pepperjack, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds
More about Camille's Sidewalk Cafe

