Walnut salad in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve walnut salad
More about Kaladi's Bistro
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Cranberry Walnut Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens with crunchy walnuts, sweet dried cranberries & mandarin oranges, topped with a grilled chicken breast - served with a berry vinaigrette
|Grape-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
House made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread and served with your choice of side.
More about Camille's
Camille's
4001 W 41st St, Sioux Falls
|Apple Walnut Tuna Salad
|$8.99
Freshly made apple walnut tuna salad, Romaine, pepperjack, black olives, carrots, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds