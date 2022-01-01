Sip and Savor
Come in and enjoy!
528 East 43rd St
Location
528 East 43rd St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Haven
Come on in and enjoy!
NEW Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles - Chicago
Thanks for dining with us!
Two Fish Crab Shack
Seafood for your soul!
Bronzeville Winery
Bronzeville Winery will focus on bringing community together as a place of sustainable and health-conscious eating utilizing locally grown produce and products and a community led farm share program during summer months. Wine classes led by Bronzeville Winery’s own Sommelier, Ivy Woods, will introduce palettes of all levels through guided wine experiences that will leave the restaurant top of mind and conversation. Together, we will build community, engage with local makers, growers, musicians and artists to invite our guests and patrons to enjoy new experiences through our authentically vibrant and diverse lens. Amazing Food, great Cocktails, a Diverse Wine list, Rotating DJ's and Art are just the beginning of what's to come!