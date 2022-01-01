Sip and Savor - Matteson

Michaels on the Green

Michael’s on the Green is a quaint restaurant and craft cocktail bar located on the lower level of The Odyssey’s clubhouse. Come visit us when you’re finishing a round of golf, socializing with friends, grabbing a meal, or before celebrating a special occasion at The Odyssey. We have THE PERFECT options for you! We take great pride in providing our guests with the freshest products in the Southland area, sourced from local farmers or grown on the golf course itself! Our farm fresh food is made from scratch daily by one of our professionally trained Chefs. Each of our cocktails are hand crafted with unique spirits, homemade mixes, and fresh juices. We invite you to stop in and enjoy all that Michael’s on the Green has to offer.

