Sip & Bite Diner

Come on in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

2200 Boston St • $$

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)

Popular Items

Amigo Burrito$10.95
scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack; tortilla - homefries
Cheesesteak Sub$11.95
sliced ribeye, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips
Fresh Fruit Mini Waffles$10.95
signature mini waffles topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, & bananas
Lamb Gyro$12.95
lamb, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta,
pita; served w/ fries
B-More Breakfast Platter$11.95
choice of pancakes, French toast or waffles, two eggs cooked to order, & choice of breakfast meat
Great Western Omelette$11.95
ham, tomato, onion, peppers, American cheese; toast - homefries
Bacon Side$4.00
Greek Salad$9.50
greens, feta, olives, peppers, tomato,
onion, cucumber, pepperoncini; Greek dressing
ADD: chicken or lamb gyro for $5
Falafel Pita Wrap$10.95
chickpea fritters, hummus,
greens, tomato, onion, cucumber; pita - potato chips
Diner Breakfast Sammie$8.95
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2200 Boston St

Baltimore MD

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

