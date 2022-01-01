Go
Toast

Sip Coffee & Beer House

Come in and Enjoy

3617 North Goldwater Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Egg Muffin Sammy$8.05
Avo Toast$9.05
Fruit Cup$4.00
Cold Brew$4.59
Side Fruit$3.00
Potato Chips$1.50
Horchata Cold Brew$5.25
Garage Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Latte$3.75
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
See full menu

Location

3617 North Goldwater Blvd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Beverly on Main

No reviews yet

Experience a lively ambiance in an intimate setting. Beverly on Main in Old Town Scottsdale serves only the finest cocktails, food, and Happy Hour specials. Make connections, mingle with friends, and let us host your next event— we'll see you soon... don't forget to ask about our secret room!

Sel Restaurant

No reviews yet

Tucked away with the Art Galleries of Main Street, this charming restaurant promises to deliver a memorable, personal and fine dining experience to its guests. Owned and operated by husband and wife, Chef Branden and May Levine, this is an intimate family-run restaurant that offers innovative, modern haute cuisine coupled with an exceptional service and delightful ambiance.

Brat Haus Old Town

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Salty Senorita

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston